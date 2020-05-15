Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,153,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $129.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 249.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

