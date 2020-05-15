Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,655 shares of company stock worth $4,725,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

