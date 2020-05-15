FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

