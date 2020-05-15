FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

