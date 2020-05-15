FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

