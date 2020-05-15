FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 100 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

