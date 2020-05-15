FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,770,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,166,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

FTCH stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

