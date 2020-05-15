First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to $32.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

