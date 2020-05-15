Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 131 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

