Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

NYSE FBHS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

