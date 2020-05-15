Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

FET has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.20 price objective (down from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.09.

FET opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 672,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

