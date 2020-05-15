Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 349,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 87,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $274,875 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

