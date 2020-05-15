Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Worthington Industries worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 21.9% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $775,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 127.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

