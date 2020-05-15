Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Verso worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRS opened at $13.65 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $475.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

