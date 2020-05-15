Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,385 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Unitil worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.20. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.