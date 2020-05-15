Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,251 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of SP Plus worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti cut their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

