Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.04 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

