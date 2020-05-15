Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.