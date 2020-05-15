Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.01 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 261,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE DAR opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

