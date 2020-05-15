Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,191,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL opened at $5.36 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $574.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

