Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after buying an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

MMSI stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

