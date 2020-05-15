Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,027 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,801,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 1,293.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneMain by 383.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 169,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,927 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,421. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

