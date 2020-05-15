Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 427,758 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,758 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.67. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 231,649 shares of company stock worth $4,484,552. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

