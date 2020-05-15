Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,410 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ping Identity worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PING. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

