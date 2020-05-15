Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s share price rose 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 110,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 84,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

GLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

