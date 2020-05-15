Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.41. The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.77. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 4,792,600 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

