Gary B. Moore Purchases 78,125 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) CEO Gary B. Moore bought 78,125 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,137.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.30 on Friday. Servicesource International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Servicesource International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

