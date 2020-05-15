GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of GCI Liberty worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLIBA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

