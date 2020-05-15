GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.94).

G1A opened at €23.36 ($27.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.42 and a 200-day moving average of €25.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

