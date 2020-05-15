Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Lowered to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS GNFTF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

