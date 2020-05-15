GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday after Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09, 14,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 71,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNFT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

