GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Short Interest Update

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $357,548. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

GNMK opened at $11.98 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

