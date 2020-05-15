Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Down 10.9% Following Weak Earnings

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares traded down 10.9% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75, 564,138 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 281,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

