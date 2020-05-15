GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Acquires 7 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,693 ($22.27) per share, for a total transaction of £118.51 ($155.89).

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £125.52 ($165.11).

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,641.80 ($21.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,590 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,681.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Securities cut their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.85).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

