Glen Daniel Weinstein Sells 3,958 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glen Daniel Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 509,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,824,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

