GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.97.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

