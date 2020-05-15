Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.8 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of GLOB opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

