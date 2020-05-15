Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Reserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GAPFF stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52.

About Gold Reserve

