Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.11 ($16.41).

ENGI opened at €9.25 ($10.75) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.36.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

