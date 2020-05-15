Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

GO opened at $37.61 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $38,676.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 16,743,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $548,014,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,573,650 shares of company stock worth $576,718,596 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

