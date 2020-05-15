Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 15.1% After Earnings Miss

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.48, 600,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 420,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,415,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $894.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

