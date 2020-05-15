GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $5.98 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The company had revenue of $318.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,272,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 2,995,347 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GrafTech International by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,751 shares during the last quarter.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.