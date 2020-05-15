Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given $15.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 220 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Graham stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Also, CEO James R. Lines purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,575.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,356 shares of company stock worth $88,894. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

