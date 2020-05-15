Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) PT Set at C$9.60 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$9.60 price objective on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE GBR opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.67. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.37 and a 12-month high of C$13.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

