Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,240 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 949,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $112,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 149.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $563.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

