Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

