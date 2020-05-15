GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.62. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GreenSky shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,157 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSKY. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $678.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GreenSky Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

