Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of ASR opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.