Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

