HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Nord/LB

Nord/LB downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $2.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from HANNOVER RUECK/S’s previous None dividend of $2.02.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

